Julian Harris

Cast your mind back to 2009, when the UK was mired in recession following the biggest financial crash in history, and profits were tumbling. Times were tough for British firms yet some were thriving amid the chaos as their competitors bit the dust: Mothercare, for example.

With Woolworths shuttering its stores and childrenswear chain Adams calling in administrators, Mothercare looked well positioned to dominate a recession-proof market.

“Parents see purchases for their children as a necessity even in a downturn and they come to us because they know we look after mums and dads,” then-CEO Ben Gordon boasted in the summer of that year. By December the company’s shares had climbed to 538p.

But yesterday Mothercare’s stock closed at 45p, valuing the business at £79m – or just over half as much as Barcelona’s new attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Read more: Here's why Mothercare shares have just plummeted

Such a devastating decline is little surprise, given the unforgiving nature of the retail industry. Change has been quick and brutal in recent years, and shows no sign of letting up.

Figures out this morning reveal a sharp drop in sales at the UK’s bricks-and-mortar stores during the final three months of last year. Excluding food, in-store sales were down 4.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis – “the deepest [fall] since our records began in 2012,” the British Retail Consortium admits.

The march of the online retailer continues, meanwhile. Online sales – excluding food – were up 15 per cent in the seven days prior to Christmas, rewarding nimble and opportunistic retailers offering last-minute delivery options to panic-stricken consumers.

Read more: Shopper numbers slump on New Year's Eve as consumers shun the high street

Mothercare’s refusal to discount products was blamed for its latest sales decline, yet comes just days after Debenhams revealed squeezed margins and weak profits as a result of heavy Christmas discounting. Both companies have been increasing online revenues while trying to reduce their estates. Their bosses may reasonably ask what more they can be expected to do.

The answer is that there is no easy answer and neither should there be. It is no longer enough to tinker one’s strategy according to long-running trends and expect the weight of a household brand name to carry you through. Consumers are increasingly demanding, and increasingly get what they want as an abundance of established names and new challengers scramble for their custom – which is precisely how a well-functioning free market should work.