Ross McLean

League Two Newport County’s reward for knocking out second-tier Leeds United is an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to top-flight Tottenham Hotspur, who are eight-time tournament winners.

Not since the 1978-79 season have Newport featured at this stage of the competition and they will do so thanks to Shawn McCoulsky’s late winner against Thomas Christiansen’s side on Sunday.

Newport and Spurs, who defeated AFC Wimbledon in round three, have never previously met but will do so at Rodney Parade, the Welsh outfit’s 7,850-capacity ground, on the weekend of 26-29 January.

Manchester United will also travel to fourth-tier opposition in the form of Yeovil Town, who are the lowest-ranked side left in the draw, in a repeat of the third round clash between the teams during the 2014-15 campaign.

Defending Premier League champions Chelsea will play fellow top-flight side Newcastle at Stamford Bridge provided they overcome Norwich in their third-round replay on 17 January.

Top-flight leaders Manchester City will continue their quest for an unprecedented quadruple with an away tussle against the winners of Cardiff City and Mansfield.

Nottingham Forest, conquerors of holders Arsenal, make the trip to fellow-Championship side Hull, while West Ham will go to either Bournemouth or Wigan should they dispose of League One Shrewsbury in their replay.

Other ties see Liverpool host West Brom and Millwall entertain Rochdale.