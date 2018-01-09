Francesca Washtell

For a nation of tea drinkers, we are increasingly devoting ourselves to the business of coffee. In 2000, there were an estimated 5,000 coffee shops in the UK. There are now four times as many, and the total is estimated to expand again from 20,000 to 30,000 shops by 2025.

With this boom, however, has also come great waste. Over 2.5bn coffee cups are used and thrown away each year in the UK. Only 0.25 per cent of these are recycled, at a handful of specialist facilities, and around 500,000 end up as street litter each day.

To tackle disposable cup pollution, the government’s Environmental Audit Committee has recommended a charge that has been dubbed the “latte levy”: an added cost of 25p on all disposable cups, the proceeds of which would go towards reprocessing facilities and “binfrastructure”.

Most major coffee shop chains already offer discounts to customers who bring in reusable cups, but the uptake has been shown to be a paltry one to two per cent.

The scale of the plastic pollution problem means there is now a strong argument to get tougher. If the government goes ahead with the charge, the latte levy will likely act as a successful deterrent and help to cut disposable cup use, in much the same way the plastic carrier bag charge has reduced the use of disposable bags.

But the levy is an interim solution at best. Passing the buck onto consumers with this new tax might be a short-term deterrent, but won’t go to the heart of the paradox at the centre of the convenience economy.

Using what are essentially forever materials in the form of plastics that will outlive us all for disposable products is, in most leisure and recreational cases, absurd.

Plastic products might be convenient to us in the moment, but in the long term, using a constantly high-volume of these materials is downright destructive.

Evidence of plastic in organisms at the bottom of the deepest parts of the ocean should worry us all – and not be dismissed as a passing Blue Planet II-induced guilt.

We need a technological solution, with the development of materials that are fully recyclable. And that change needs to be consumer-driven.

The cup-making industry has been, unsurprisingly, critical of the latte levy proposals. They point out that disposable cups only make up 0.7 per cent of the UK’s total packaging waste, and that the plastic lining that makes them so difficult to reprocess has been designed specifically for consumer safety.

Technically, the cups can be dealt with at specialist facilities, but we know most end up in landfill sites. Perhaps there will be a push to recycle most cups, and radically increase facilities, but this is unlikely, and regardless would not eradicate the use of harmful disposable plastic.

The Environmental Audit Committee has gone further, proposing a target that all single-use coffee cups should be recycled by 2023, and, if this target is not achieved, to ban disposable coffee cups altogether.

For now, consumers can dodge the charge by bringing their own cups. Over time, the charge could be waived for organic cups, and consumers could choose to take their business to supportive chains, instead of paying the fee.

Let’s hope behavioural economics and the market take over, so we see a rise in uptake and the development of new organic materials, rather than an outright ban on convenience.

