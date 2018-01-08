Alys Key

The UK arm of professional service firm Grant Thornton increased partner profits last year, as the company squared up to its Big Four rivals and tried to gain market share.

The figures

Post tax profit jumped 10.3 per cent to £75m, while the average distributable profit per partner was up almost seven per cent to £407,000.

Following an investment in the firm's financial services and forensics expertise the previous year, annual profits in the sector jumped 24 per cent.

Underlying revenue grew 2.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis while overall revenue hit £500m.

Read more: Deloitte bolsters digital offer with design consultancy acquisition

Why it's interesting

Although the so-called Big Four of professional services - EY, PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG - still cater for the majority of clients in the sector, Grant Thornton is now an adviser to over 51 per cent of the FTSE 100.

The firm has explicitly expressed its intention to compete with its bigger rivals, with investment in marketing now putting its brand awareness at an all-time high of 94 per cent.

Yesterday KPMG resigned from its role in the Grenfell Tower inquiry after it was accused of having conflicts of interest, prompting the debate over the Big Four's dominance to rear its head once again. Challenger firms such as Grant Thornton and BDO could benefit if clients choose to move away from the main auditors.

Read more: KPMG profits plunge after admitting it has gone "off piste" in recent years

What Grant Thornton UK said

Sacha Romanovitch, chief executive of Grant Thornton UK LLP said: “2016/17 has been a year where we turned our business inside-out, aligning everything we do to our clear purpose of shaping a vibrant economy.

"Our ability to gain and sustain market share, as well as our increased brand awareness, clearly demonstrates that our purpose-led strategy is resonating with the market. This positions us well for future growth as we turn increased awareness into valuable commercial outcomes for our clients and our business.”

Read more: Grant Thornton names a new chief exec