Ross McLean

England marksman Harry Kane insists Tottenham must start winning trophies to ensure he remains at the club and does not have his head turned by one of Europe’s heavyweights.

Kane finished 2017 as the continent’s most prolific striker and opened his account for the new year with a double in Tottenham’s FA Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on Sunday, form which has seen him linked with Real Madrid.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke in the aftermath of his side’s FA Cup win about the difficulty clubs have in keeping hold of their best players if they decide they want to leave and cited Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move to Barcelona.

Pochettino also said, however, that he could envisage Kane being a one-club man and as synonymous with Spurs as Francesco Totti was for Roma, although the 24-year-old highlighted his craving for silverware.

Asked what Tottenham need to do in order to keep him, Kane said: “I’ve always said: keep progressing, keep getting better, we want to start winning trophies. That’s the aim. As long as the club keep doing that then I’m happy here.”

Kane also agreed with his manager about the futility of trying to keep hold of a player who wanted to leave and had already mentally checked out of that particular club.

Kane added: “I think if a player wants to go then why would you stop him? He’s not going to be in the club, he’s not going to play every game, he’s not going to put his heart on the line.”