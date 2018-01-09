DEBATE: Was Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle a good move?

Alex Deane, Richard Angell

Was Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle a good move?

Alex Deane, a Conservative commentator, says YES.

This reshuffle sees a new generation advance to leadership roles.

It’s no criticism of outgoing Conservative party chairman Patrick McLoughlin (a titan of Tory politics) to say that it’s time for change. I joined the Conservative party in 1995; McLoughlin was already on the front bench and hasn’t left it since.

Both new CCHQ arrivals are good news: Brandon Lewis is an able fresh face, and James Cleverly is one of the most exciting politicians of our generation – insightful, charismatic, committed to freedom, and with a life story that preemptively rebuts most of the stereotypical smears of which the left is fond.

What isn’t changed is also important. It is good that Brexit-related roles haven’t been switched, giving continuity to the negotiation process.

There’s always room to carp, of course. It seems neither Dominic Raab nor Matt Hancock – one more rebellious, the other more of an insider – will get the big jobs their talents demand, yet.

But still: a great reshuffle.

Richard Angell, director of the think tank Progress, says NO.

This reshuffle tells you all you need to know about the Prime Minister’s priorities: her first two appointments are a chair and deputy for the Conservatives.

Parents, patients, and commuters can all wait. Theresa May has a party problem she needs to fix.

For voters, this is non-reshuffle. The PM is too weak to move the “big beasts” in her team. Treasury, Foreign and Home Offices, plus the Brexit positions, go untouched.

A number of nonentities will move around further down.

To stay in office, May needs to keep a balance between hard Brexiteers, Canada-style trade dealers, and more Norway-style “jobs-first” leavers.

But instead, her big idea is a cabinet post for crashing out of the EU. It is unclear if this is a minister for Armageddon or flipchart paper we hope will never get used.

Either way, May should be standing up to the extremists who want a “no deal” Brexit, not pandering to their damaging plan for Britain.

