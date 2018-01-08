Lucy White

Savers and high-net-worth investors based in London are more bothered about low interest rates and overall economic uncertainty than Brexit, a new study has revealed.

Only 26 per cent of investors in the capital claimed to consider Brexit as a substantial threat to their finances, a survey by Rathbone Investment Management found, while a hefty 66 per cent said they felt more positive about their pounds than the previous year.

In comparison, almost half (46 per cent) of investors in the capital saw economic uncertainty as a major threat and 36 per cent considered lasting low interest rates as a key concern.

"In this climate of heightened uncertainty, it’s encouraging to see investors appreciate that there need not be a ‘bad’ Brexit scenario as far as their investments are concerned and they are considering the overall economic climate," said Robert Hughes-Penney, investment director at Rathbones.

"So long as investors are vigilant and prepared to adapt and make sure their investment portfolio is diversified, they should be able to make positive investment choices which mitigate both the risks of Brexit and inflation."

Although various economic bodies have warned of the growing pace of inflation, at a time when wage increases have been less than impressive, Rathbones' survey showed 42 per cent of investors believed their finances had been positively affected by the rise in inflation.

Only 10 per cent were concerned that it would impact them in the near future, though 27 per cent said they had already been negatively affected by the rising rate of inflation.

