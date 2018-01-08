Ross McLean

England vice-captain James Anderson believes his side’s Ashes demise does not represent a disaster and insists there is no need for a major upheaval of the team.

The tourists succumbed to Australia for the fourth time in the series, losing by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney, after finishing their second innings of the final Test on 180-9 with skipper Joe Root retiring ill on 58.

England are now without a win in 11 away Tests, which has reflected their inability to thrive in the alien conditions of the subcontinent and the cauldron of Australia.

“Other series have been absolutely disastrous, but this doesn’t feel like that,” said Anderson, who has twice been a member of an England squad whitewashed 5-0 in Australia.

“We’ve actually played some good cricket along the way. We’ve not been blown away in every game. It doesn’t feel like there should be big upheaval.

“But you’re always looking to improve, especially after a loss. I’m sure everyone will be looking in the mirror in the next few weeks.”

Anderson also heaped praise on the leadership of Root after the England captain spent the morning of the fifth day in hospital with severe dehydration from a bout of gastroenteritis before emerging and notching a half-century.

“Ask any captain who has toured Australia – it’s not an easy place to come, especially when you’re on the wrong end of results,” added Anderson.

“The way he’s carried himself has been a credit to himself. He’s led the guys brilliantly on and off the field. He should be very proud of what he’s done on his trip.”

Anderson’s stance on there being no need for a raft of changes to England’s playing staff appeared at odds with the view of assistant coach Paul Farbrace, who suggested on Sunday that the tour had exposed mental frailties within the side.

Farbrace also said that if England wanted to avoid a repeat of their 4-0 thumping on their next tour of Australia in 2021-22 then planning had to start almost immediately.

One man with no such concerns at the present time is Steve Smith and in the immediacy of victory the Australia skipper turned his focus to the 2019 Ashes series in England.

Australia have won seven of the past eight Ashes series at home but have failed to win in England since 2001.

“The 2019 series in England is a long way away but that’s a bucket list item for me; winning an Ashes series as captain in England,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s a tough tour and a great place to play. England play incredibly well at home.”