Frank Dalleres

Barcelona’s newest signing Philippe Coutinho has completed his £142m transfer from Liverpool but may to have to wait until next month to make his debut.

Coutinho was officially presented at Camp Nou on Monday after completing the formalities of a deal that makes him the second most expensive footballer of all time.

The Brazil international, 25, who has signed a five-and-a-half year contract with a release clause priced at €400m (£355m), faces a three-week wait to make his first Barca appearance, however, after routine medical checks revealed a minor thigh injury.

“I want to thank the president and everyone who has made it possible,” he said. “I am very happy, it’s a dream come true and I hope to be up to the job on the field.”

Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 appearances at Liverpool, who paid Inter Milan £8.5m for him in January 2013.

The Reds resisted multiple offers from Barcelona in the summer, after they sold his Brazil team-mate Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for £200m, but relented when the transfer window reopened.

The deal is thought to be worth a minimum of £105m to Liverpool, plus further fees depending on how Coutinho performs and how many titles he wins at his new club.

Liverpool, who have already spent £75m on signing defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this month, look unlikely to be able to bring forward the transfer of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, with the German outfit said to be unwilling to let him leave before his scheduled departure for Merseyside at the end of the season.

Most expensive footballers in history

1. Neymar, £200m, Barcelona to PSG, 2017

2. Philippe Coutinho, £142m, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2018

3. Ousmane Dembele, £136m, Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017

4. Paul Pogba, £89m, Juventus to Man Utd, 2016

5. Gareth Bale, £85m, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013

