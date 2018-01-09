Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investing, real estate, legal eagles and agribusiness. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

FPE Capital

FPE Capital, a growth private equity investor in UK lower mid-market companies announces the appointment of Connor Trendell as investment manager. Connor is FPE Capital’s second appointment following the final close of FPE Fund II. Connor joins FPE Capital from Deloitte, where he was a member of the firm’s TMT M&A Advisory team. He is a fully qualified ACA and graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Economics. The appointment marks a further step in the development of the FPE Capital investment team as it continues its focus on the lower end of the UK mid-market, and builds on the recent recruitment of Chris Kay, from PwC, in the same role. Connor will be responsible for sourcing and executing investment opportunities.

CBRE

CBRE, the world's leading real estate advisor has appointed Joel Gazeres as a director in its national healthcare team. He joins the firm from GVA. Joel joins CBRE to specialise in healthcare transactions on a national basis, working on disposals of operational healthcare businesses across the care home, specialist care and supported living sectors as well as numerous development transactions. Joel brings over 10 years of experience in the healthcare transactions market.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has appointed Poupak Anjomshoaa to partner in the London office. She joins from Carbon Holdings, a developer, owner and operator of petrochemicals projects, where she was general counsel. With over 20 years’ experience in the energy, infrastructure and construction sectors, Poupak has a broad skill-set spanning dispute resolution and transactional work. She has a particular focus on downstream oil and gas and large scale petrochemicals projects.

ING

ING Wholesale Banking has appointed Deborah Perkins as global head of food and agribusiness within its industry lending business. Perkins is responsible for directing and developing the food and agribusiness growth initiative globally. It is a newly-created role and includes further development of the franchise in Europe and the Americas, as well as expansion in Asia. Deborah has almost 30 years of experience in banking for food and agribusiness companies around the world. Before joining ING, she was managing director and head of Rabobank’s Dallas corporate banking office. Prior to that, Perkins spent nine years leading Rabobank’s Food & Agribusiness Research teams in the Americas and Australia and New Zealand.

