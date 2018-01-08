Former BHS owner failed to hand over pension information, court told

Helen Cahill

Dominic Chappell, the serial bankrupt who bought BHS from Sir Philip Green for £1, failed to hand over information to regulators regarding the retail chain's pension scheme, a court heard today.

The Pensions Regulator is prosecuting Chappell, saying he failed top give information about BHS' pensions schemes on three occasions.

Read more: BHS buyer Dominic Chappell denies evading watchdog's probe

Green contributed £363m towards BHS' sizeable pension deficit last year on the condition that the Pension Regulator drop all proceedings against him. However, the regulator is still pursuing Chappell for his role in BHS' collapse.

Chappell denies three charges of neglecting, or refusing to provide, information and documents. The Pensions Regulator said Chappell failed to provide information in April and May in 2016, and again in February last year, the BBC reported.

BHS shut its shops in August 2016 after a failed attempt to sell the ailing business, resulting in the loss of 11,000 jobs. The collapse prompted a parliamentary inquiry which branded Green "the unacceptable face of capitalism".