Here's how much you'd earn if you were paid for your commute

Emma Haslett

Ever wondered how much spare cash you'd have if you were paid for the amount of time you spend commuting?

Well, wonder no more, because a new study suggests some of the capital's commuters could make almost £7,000 a year extra if they were paid for their commute.

Yes, based on the average London hourly wage of £17.50, commuters from Hastings could make an extra £6,805 a year if they were paid for the 393 hours a year they spend commuting.

Meanwhile, those commuting from Colchester would make the second highest amount, at £5,240, while those living in East Grinsted would make £4,899.

Commuter town Hours spent commuting per annum Yearly cost of commuting Average yearly rental cost Train ticket price Rent + annual ticket price + time spent commuting 1 Oxford 224.2 £3,879 £23,316.00 £5,918.62 £33,113 2 Brighton 232.1 £4,015 £16,140.00 £4,313.85 £24,468 3 Cambridge 212.4 £3,675 £15,648.00 £4,942.52 £24,265 4 Guildford 145.5 £2,518 £16,824.00 £3,614.86 £22,956 5 Coventry 236 £4,083 £10,236.00 £8,209.96 £22,528 6 Swindon 236 £4,083 £8,724.00 £9,430.08 £22,236 7 Lewes 259.6 £4,491 £12,588.00 £4,690.22 £21,769 8 Woking 153.4 £2,654 £14,868.00 £4,032.60 £21,554 9 Colchester 302.9 £5,240 £9,624.00 £6,220.54 £21,084 10 Milton Keynes 121.9 £2,109 £12,312.00 £6,179.18 £20,600 11 Shenfield 133.7 £2,314 £13,908.00 £4,226.99 £20,448 12 Bracknell 212.4 £3,675 £13,020.00 £3,693.45 £20,387 13 Hastings 393.3 £6,805 £8,724.00 £4,826.71 £20,355 14 Basingstoke 192.7 £3,334 £11,604.00 £5,256.86 £20,195 15 East Grinstead 283.2 £4,899 £12,120.00 £2,642.90 £19,662 16 Southend 216.3 £3,743 £10,992.00 £4,897.02 £19,631 17 Hemel Hempstead 141.6 £2,450 £12,420.00 £4,694.36 £19,564 18 Newbury 165.2 £2,858 £11,820.00 £4,834.98 £19,512 19 Maidstone 251.7 £4,355 £10,020.00 £5,136.91 £19,511 20 Chelmsford 141.6 £2,450 £11,952.00 £5,000.42 £19,402 21 Reading 114.1 £1,973 £12,852.00 £4,454.47 £19,279 22 Crawley 157.3 £2,722 £12,504.00 £3,693.45 £18,919 23 Bedford 153.4 £2,654 £9,924.00 £6,278.45 £18,856 24 Slough 70.8 £1,225 £14,148.00 £3,457.70 £18,830 25 Stevenage 98.3 £1,701 £11,832.00 £5,074.87 £18,608 26 Basildon 129.8 £2,246 £11,208.00 £4,082.23 £17,535 27 Gravesend 184.9 £3,198 £10,668.00 £3,457.70 £17,323 28 Luton 102.3 £1,769 £10,164.00 £4,169.09 £16,102 29 Gillingham 196.7 £3,402 £7,848.00 £4,119.46 £15,369 30 Ashford 145.5 £2,518 £9,252.00 £2,394.74 £14,164

The research, by MoneySupermarket, found 79 per cent of commuters feel trapped into paying higher costs, while 9.3 per cent said they never get a seat, despite the amount they pay for tickets.

“By attributing a monetary value to the time we spend commuting, we can understand what the real cost of commuting is for those who come to London to work. This in turn means people can start to take control of their time and money priorities," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket.

"People who are time-poor may be happy to live in a costlier but closer commuter town, while those whose monthly outgoings are stretched might be happy to spend more time travelling if it saves money overall," he added.