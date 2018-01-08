Here's how much you'd earn if you were paid for your commute

Ever wondered how much spare cash you'd have if you were paid for the amount of time you spend commuting?
Well, wonder no more, because a new study suggests some of the capital's commuters could make almost £7,000 a year extra if they were paid for their commute.
Yes, based on the average London hourly wage of £17.50, commuters from Hastings could make an extra £6,805 a year if they were paid for the 393 hours a year they spend commuting.
Meanwhile, those commuting from Colchester would make the second highest amount, at £5,240, while those living in East Grinsted would make £4,899.
|Commuter town
|Hours spent commuting per annum
|Yearly cost of commuting
|Average yearly rental cost
|Train ticket price
|Rent + annual ticket price + time spent commuting
|1
|Oxford
|224.2
|£3,879
|£23,316.00
|£5,918.62
|£33,113
|2
|Brighton
|232.1
|£4,015
|£16,140.00
|£4,313.85
|£24,468
|3
|Cambridge
|212.4
|£3,675
|£15,648.00
|£4,942.52
|£24,265
|4
|Guildford
|145.5
|£2,518
|£16,824.00
|£3,614.86
|£22,956
|5
|Coventry
|236
|£4,083
|£10,236.00
|£8,209.96
|£22,528
|6
|Swindon
|236
|£4,083
|£8,724.00
|£9,430.08
|£22,236
|7
|Lewes
|259.6
|£4,491
|£12,588.00
|£4,690.22
|£21,769
|8
|Woking
|153.4
|£2,654
|£14,868.00
|£4,032.60
|£21,554
|9
|Colchester
|302.9
|£5,240
|£9,624.00
|£6,220.54
|£21,084
|10
|Milton Keynes
|121.9
|£2,109
|£12,312.00
|£6,179.18
|£20,600
|11
|Shenfield
|133.7
|£2,314
|£13,908.00
|£4,226.99
|£20,448
|12
|Bracknell
|212.4
|£3,675
|£13,020.00
|£3,693.45
|£20,387
|13
|Hastings
|393.3
|£6,805
|£8,724.00
|£4,826.71
|£20,355
|14
|Basingstoke
|192.7
|£3,334
|£11,604.00
|£5,256.86
|£20,195
|15
|East Grinstead
|283.2
|£4,899
|£12,120.00
|£2,642.90
|£19,662
|16
|Southend
|216.3
|£3,743
|£10,992.00
|£4,897.02
|£19,631
|17
|Hemel Hempstead
|141.6
|£2,450
|£12,420.00
|£4,694.36
|£19,564
|18
|Newbury
|165.2
|£2,858
|£11,820.00
|£4,834.98
|£19,512
|19
|Maidstone
|251.7
|£4,355
|£10,020.00
|£5,136.91
|£19,511
|20
|Chelmsford
|141.6
|£2,450
|£11,952.00
|£5,000.42
|£19,402
|21
|Reading
|114.1
|£1,973
|£12,852.00
|£4,454.47
|£19,279
|22
|Crawley
|157.3
|£2,722
|£12,504.00
|£3,693.45
|£18,919
|23
|Bedford
|153.4
|£2,654
|£9,924.00
|£6,278.45
|£18,856
|24
|Slough
|70.8
|£1,225
|£14,148.00
|£3,457.70
|£18,830
|25
|Stevenage
|98.3
|£1,701
|£11,832.00
|£5,074.87
|£18,608
|26
|Basildon
|129.8
|£2,246
|£11,208.00
|£4,082.23
|£17,535
|27
|Gravesend
|184.9
|£3,198
|£10,668.00
|£3,457.70
|£17,323
|28
|Luton
|102.3
|£1,769
|£10,164.00
|£4,169.09
|£16,102
|29
|Gillingham
|196.7
|£3,402
|£7,848.00
|£4,119.46
|£15,369
|30
|Ashford
|145.5
|£2,518
|£9,252.00
|£2,394.74
|£14,164
The research, by MoneySupermarket, found 79 per cent of commuters feel trapped into paying higher costs, while 9.3 per cent said they never get a seat, despite the amount they pay for tickets.
“By attributing a monetary value to the time we spend commuting, we can understand what the real cost of commuting is for those who come to London to work. This in turn means people can start to take control of their time and money priorities," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket.
"People who are time-poor may be happy to live in a costlier but closer commuter town, while those whose monthly outgoings are stretched might be happy to spend more time travelling if it saves money overall," he added.