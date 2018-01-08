Monday 8 January 2018 4:35pm

Here's how much you'd earn if you were paid for your commute

 
Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
South Coast Commuters Travel In To London On The Second Three-Day Southern Rail Strike
Source: Getty

Ever wondered how much spare cash you'd have if you were paid for the amount of time you spend commuting?

Well, wonder no more, because a new study suggests some of the capital's commuters could make almost £7,000 a year extra if they were paid for their commute.

Yes, based on the average London hourly wage of £17.50, commuters from Hastings could make an extra £6,805 a year if they were paid for the 393 hours a year they spend commuting.

Meanwhile, those commuting from Colchester would make the second highest amount, at £5,240, while those living in East Grinsted would make £4,899.

Commuter town Hours spent commuting per annum Yearly cost of commuting Average yearly rental cost Train ticket price Rent + annual ticket price + time spent commuting
1 Oxford 224.2 £3,879 £23,316.00 £5,918.62 £33,113
2 Brighton 232.1 £4,015 £16,140.00 £4,313.85 £24,468
3 Cambridge 212.4 £3,675 £15,648.00 £4,942.52 £24,265
4 Guildford 145.5 £2,518 £16,824.00 £3,614.86 £22,956
5 Coventry 236 £4,083 £10,236.00 £8,209.96 £22,528
6 Swindon 236 £4,083 £8,724.00 £9,430.08 £22,236
7 Lewes 259.6 £4,491 £12,588.00 £4,690.22 £21,769
8 Woking 153.4 £2,654 £14,868.00 £4,032.60 £21,554
9 Colchester 302.9 £5,240 £9,624.00 £6,220.54 £21,084
10 Milton Keynes 121.9 £2,109 £12,312.00 £6,179.18 £20,600
11 Shenfield 133.7 £2,314 £13,908.00 £4,226.99 £20,448
12 Bracknell 212.4 £3,675 £13,020.00 £3,693.45 £20,387
13 Hastings 393.3 £6,805 £8,724.00 £4,826.71 £20,355
14 Basingstoke 192.7 £3,334 £11,604.00 £5,256.86 £20,195
15 East Grinstead 283.2 £4,899 £12,120.00 £2,642.90 £19,662
16 Southend 216.3 £3,743 £10,992.00 £4,897.02 £19,631
17 Hemel Hempstead 141.6 £2,450 £12,420.00 £4,694.36 £19,564
18 Newbury 165.2 £2,858 £11,820.00 £4,834.98 £19,512
19 Maidstone 251.7 £4,355 £10,020.00 £5,136.91 £19,511
20 Chelmsford 141.6 £2,450 £11,952.00 £5,000.42 £19,402
21 Reading 114.1 £1,973 £12,852.00 £4,454.47 £19,279
22 Crawley 157.3 £2,722 £12,504.00 £3,693.45 £18,919
23 Bedford 153.4 £2,654 £9,924.00 £6,278.45 £18,856
24 Slough 70.8 £1,225 £14,148.00 £3,457.70 £18,830
25 Stevenage 98.3 £1,701 £11,832.00 £5,074.87 £18,608
26 Basildon 129.8 £2,246 £11,208.00 £4,082.23 £17,535
27 Gravesend 184.9 £3,198 £10,668.00 £3,457.70 £17,323
28 Luton 102.3 £1,769 £10,164.00 £4,169.09 £16,102
29 Gillingham 196.7 £3,402 £7,848.00 £4,119.46 £15,369
30 Ashford 145.5 £2,518 £9,252.00 £2,394.74 £14,164

The research, by MoneySupermarket, found 79 per cent of commuters feel trapped into paying higher costs, while 9.3 per cent said they never get a seat, despite the amount they pay for tickets.

“By attributing a monetary value to the time we spend commuting, we can understand what the real cost of commuting is for those who come to London to work. This in turn means people can start to take control of their time and money priorities," said Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket.

"People who are time-poor may be happy to live in a costlier but closer commuter town, while those whose monthly outgoings are stretched might be happy to spend more time travelling if it saves money overall," he added.