UK economic sentiment jumps as Eurozone ends stellar 2017 on a high

Jasper Jolly

The bullish industrial sector pushed British economic confidence to its highest point since July at the end of last year, according to a closely followed survey by the European Commission, following a booming Eurozone where sentiment reached a 17-year high.

The UK's overall economic sentiment index rose to 112.4 points in December up from 108.8 points the month before, the Commission said, with the strength of sentiment in the industrial sector – at its highest since hitting a record high in June – driving much of the gain.

UK industrial sentiment has surged over the past year, with a strong few months for exporters in particular as the global trade environment has improved, while the fall in the value of sterling since the EU referendum has also made British products more attractive.

Europe's industry has also shared in the gains, with Eurozone industrial confidence reaching its highest since the survey began in 1985.

The manufacturing optimism helped the Eurozone-wide confidence measure reach 116 points for December, up from 114.6 in November.

Economists said the strength of the surveys suggested Eurozone growth may have accelerated further at the end of the year, to cap a resurgence in the European economy few predicted in 2017.

"The economy is firing on all cylinders," said Carsten Hesse, European economist at German bank Berenberg, with the French economy potentially heading for a "golden decade".

"It does not look as if political uncertainty in some European countries or the rise in the euro exchange rate and energy prices are having any significant negative impact on confidence," he added.

However, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, cautioned the outlook for the UK is decidedly more mixed, with industry over-represented in the survey results – although sentiment remains above the long-term average even after adjustments to the weighting.

