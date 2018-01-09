Mixed fortunes for retailers over the Christmas season

Helen Cahill

Retailers rounded off a difficult year with a slight rise in sales last month – but fortunes were mixed for the industry.

Retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis in December, according to figures released today by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG. Last year, December sales grew by one per cent.

The final quarter was disappointing for non-food retailers; like-for-like sales fell by 4.4 per cent, the most dramatic decline recorded by the BRC since it started collecting sales data in December 2012. Meanwhile, food sales rose by 2.6 per cent as supermarkets passed on inflationary costs to shoppers.

Paul Martin, head of retail at KPMG, described the sales lift as "meagre".

"Grocers benefited from festive feasts, but growth elsewhere on the high street was otherwise rather muted for the time of year," he said. "In contrast, all online categories grew, with health and beauty, shoes and clothes proving particularly popular."

Retailers had to contend with cost pressure rises as well as a consumer spending squeeze last year. Recent data from Deloitte has found that 118 retailers collapsed in 2017 – a 28 per cent jump on the prior year.