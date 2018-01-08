Alys Key

Christmas sales jumped at the UK's largest nightclub operator Deltic Group, thanks to a strong uptake in party bookings.

The trading update could be good news for the beleaguered nighttime industry, which has faced a tough few years thanks to rising business rates and changing consumer habits.

The figures

Sales over the Christmas period were up 8.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Pre-booked Christmas parties soared in popularity, with a 20 per cent increase in bookings.

The group also recorded its best New Year's Eve ever with 76,500 admissions and total sales of £2.4m, up 2.6 per cent on last year.

This followed the company's most recent results filing at Companies House, which showed it had made a loss despite increased admissions to venues in the year to February 2017.

Why it's interesting

Party-goers splashed out on 10,000 bottles of champagne and prosecco across Deltic's venues, in line with a trend for premium alcohol consumption also noted at pub group Stonegate over the period.

Deltic has taken advantage of the consumer preference for premium experiences with its programme of refurbishment and a focus on premium products such as VIP booths.

It also attempted a merger with upmarket bar chain Revolution last year, but was rebuffed by the board. In the end, Deltic took a small stake in the company.

What Deltic said

Chief executive Peter Marks said:

“This follows a fantastic student fresher’s season and Halloween. The strong performance was further aided by the refurbishment programme that continues to yield great results, and the focus on entertainment and premium service and products. It is anticipated that the first full refurbishment programme will be completed over the coming financial year.

“I believe that our recent performance reflects the Group’s quality brands, well invested estate, industry leading central sales and social media campaigns and dedication to customer service, in tune with the appetite amongst consumers for great nights out, particularly on special occasions.”

