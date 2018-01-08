Retail administrations jump by more than a quarter as cost pressures hit

Helen Cahill

Retail administrations jumped last year as firms came under intense cost pressures from the national living wage, business rates and the devaluation of sterling.

Research by Deloitte has found that 118 retailers folded in 2017, a jump of 28 per cent year-on-year. It is the first increase in retail administrations for five years, underscoring the difficulties faced by firms.

A host of big names went under last year, including Jaeger, 99p stores, and Brantano. And, major high street retailers have been slashing jobs to remain competitive, with hundreds of staff slashed at Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco.

Several of the retailers cutting jobs said that structural changes in the industry - such as increased automation - meant they required fewer shop-floor staff. The IFS has warned that at some point the rate of the national minimum wage will affect employment as businesses automate more of the routine aspects of their operations.

Dan Butters, restructuring services partner at Deloitte, said: "We have seen a significant increase in retail insolvencies in the last twelve months including some well-known names. We see insolvencies in higher-value categories, such as furniture, as a leading indicator that falling consumer confidence, and a drop in consumer spending, is starting to bite.

"This has implications for retail sub-sectors with a lower price point which typically take longer to feel the impact of reduced consumer spending."