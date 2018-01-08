Rebecca Smith

Vauxhall plans another 250 job cuts at its Ellesmere Port car plant, in addition to the 400 jobs already announced in October, it was confirmed today.

The car firm, which is now owned by French firm PSA, said today it had informed members of Unite union that more voluntary redundancies were needed from April to September this year, in a meeting last week. It is looking to move staff onto one production shift.

Read more: Vauxhall is cutting 400 jobs at one of its UK plants

"The teams are conscious of the need to accelerate the recovery of plant productivity in order to meet the challenges ahead, and as an important element of this recovery, this additional separation programme will support the plan move to a single production shift at Ellesmere Port during April 2018," the company said in a statement.

Vauxhall said a 45 day consultation period will take place, and that it would seek to minimise the impact of proposed cuts.

It was revealed in October that Vauxhall was cutting 400 jobs, affecting nearly a quarter of the 1,800-strong workforce.

In November, it was announced that PSA-owned Opel and Vauxhall would seek to avoid forced redundancies across their European plants in plans to return them to profitability by 2020.

The intention is to keep all current plants open, including Luton and Ellesmere Port, with PSA looking to make them more efficient.

The company said at the time: "The necessary and sustainable reduction of labour costs shall be reached with thoughtful measures such as innovative working time concepts, voluntary programmes or early retirement schemes."

After PSA bought Vauxhall in a €2.2bn deal last year, business secretary Greg Clark said PSA would stick to commitments made to Vauxhall factories in the UK.

Read more: Vauxhall and Opel turnaround plan seeks to avoid forced redundancies