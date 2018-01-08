Oliver Gill

Motoring organisation the AA has been left "astonished" after former chairman Bob Mackenzie launched a legal challenge against his sacking.

Mackenzie was dismissed following what the company called a "sustained and violent assault" on a colleague last July.

The former chairman is hoping to recoup millions of pounds from the breakdown firm, Sky News first reported.

Mackenzie was fired on the grounds of gross misconduct after an altercation at luxurious Surrey country hotel, Pennyhill Park – a venue made famous by the England Rugby team making it a base prior to home fixtures.

The AA's legal team is understood to be pursuing Mackenzie to repay £1.2m in bonuses.

Today, a spokesperson for AA said:

We are astonished that Mr Mackenzie is taking this to an employment tribunal. We stand by our decision to dismiss him for gross misconduct following his sustained and violent assault on another employee of the AA, and will robustly defend any action.

Shares in AA to plummeted last summer in the wake of Mackenzie's sacking and have failed to recoup lost ground, currently trading more than 30 per cent lower than July prices.

The fight was followed a heated exchange between Mackenzie and AA insurance chief Michael Lloyd. At the centre of the row were plans to spin-off AA's insurance arm via a tie-up with motor insurer Hastings, according to reports by the Financial Times.

