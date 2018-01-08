Rebecca Smith

Jaguar Land Rover has roared to a new record, posting its best ever full-year global sales of 621,109 vehicles, despite noting tough conditions in some of its key markets.

The car giant said sales were up seven per cent on 2016, and that sales had more than tripled since 2009, but warned that consumer confidence and diesel taxes "will hit us" in the UK.

Jaguar sales were up by 20 per cent to 178,601 cars in its strongest full-year performance to date, thanks to bumper sales of the Jaguar F-Pace, XE and XF, while Land Rover sales rose two per cent to 442,508 vehicles. Its best-seller was the Discovery Sport, with 126,078 sold.

Read more: Hitting the brakes: UK car sales drop more than five per cent

JLR said it had notched up its seventh successive year of sales growth, driven by the introduction of new models, as well as increased uptake of its Ingenium clean diesel and petrol engines.

It had battled "difficult market conditions" in the UK and European markets, but said growth in China and the US helped offset these.

China sales revved up 23 per cent year-on-year, while North America sales were up nine per cent on the previous high set in 2016. The UK meanwhile had "a solid performance", with sales on a par with 2016's record.

Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover group sales operations director, said:

We have once again delivered year-on-year sales increases thanks to a world-class product range and new models such as the E-Pace and Velar, as well as China-specific models such as the XFL. But we are facing tough times in key markets such as the UK where consumer confidence and diesel taxes will hit us.

Last week, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported new car sales had dropped last year, driven by a decline in diesel, and falling business and consumer confidence.

Overall, there were over 2.5m cars registered, marking a 5.7 per cent drop on 2016. That was though, still the third highest level in a decade, according to the SMMT.

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover goes driverless: Tests begin on British roads