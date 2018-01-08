Emma Haslett

Donald Trump may have defended himself from claims over his mental health with the assertion he is "a very stable genius" - but what about a new suggestion he only works five hours a day?

A copy of the US President's private schedule leaked to US website Axios suggested Trump arrives at the Oval Office at 11am, before finishing at 4pm.

11am start

According to the schedule, Trump's typical day begins with a meeting with John Kelly, his chief of staff, at 11am, before an hour of "executive time", then an hour-long lunch in his private dining room.

After that, he has just over an hour of executive time, followed by a meeting with HR McMaster, his national security adviser, then a meeting with his personnel chief, Johnny DeStefano, at 3.45pm. His day then ends at 4.15pm.

To be fair to Trump, days he is travelling are a little longer, the schedule suggests - although on one day he entered the Oval Office at 11am, before taking an hour's lunch, then more executive time at 1.30pm.

Official schedule

The schedule is vastly different from the official one handed out to journalists, which suggests Trump's day begins with executive time at 8am.

Much of that time is spend watching television and tweeting, according to insiders.

But Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's press secretary, told Axios Trump's time is "a mix of residence time and Oval Office time".

"He always has calls with staff, Hill members, cabinet members and foreign leaders during this time," she said

"The President is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long. It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him."