Trump Tower is on fire in New York

The top of Trump Tower in Manhattan is on fire.

Local media has reported there is a fire on the roof of the building, which is owned by US President Donald Trump. Two injuries have been reported, one of which is serious, according to the New York Fire Department.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters on top of the building, in Midtown Manhattan.

DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

The skyscrape, which houses a mixture of commercial and residential tenants, is the headquarters of the Trump Organization.

Until Trump took office and moved into the White House in Washington, D.C., he and his family lived in the penthouse of the tower.

