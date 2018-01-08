Lynsey Barber

A Chinese tech company is hoping to take on Tesla, unveiling an electric car concept at the Consumer Electronics Show which it hopes to have on Europe's roads by 2020.

Byton debuted a slick-looking SUV at the major technology event of the year, eschewing the sci-fi looks of many concept cars but promising controls with voice, touch or gesture, and biometric technology such as facial recognition cameras.

It will also support level 4 autonomy - that is, it will be nearly fully driverless.

Read more: Dyson's electric car will have driverless elements

A sedan and MPV are also planned for 2021 and 2022, with the SUV hitting roads in China by the end of 2019, followed by Europe and the US in 2020.

With a $45,000 price tag, it's in the same bracket as Tesla's first mass market electric car, the Model 3.

However, Elon Musk's car company last week announced delays to its production for a second time. It will aim to produce 2,500 a week by March and 5,000 by June - it had promised the latter number by March, and originally by the end of 2017.

Byton is backed by internet giant Tencent, Foxconn, the well-known manufacturer of Apple products, among others according to Crunchbse. It was founded in 2016 and boasts former executives of car brands BMW and Nissan, and tech companies Apple and Google in its ranks, and ex-Tesla employees.

While headquartered in China where the vehicles will also be produced, it also has locations in Silicon Valley and Germany, for developing driverless technology and design, respectively.

Read more: The 16 stocks UBS believes will be the biggest winners from driverless cars

It's not the first time a China rival has attempted to take on Tesla, however. Last year Faraday Future revealed its "batmobile" electric car.

But the US-based China-backed firm faced a bumpy road and by the end of the year it was running out of cash, managing to land a $1bn lifeline in December according to Chinese media.

Jia Yueting is the internet entrepreneur behind Faraday Future. His tech conglomerate LeEco is also facing financial troubles with heavy debts. The "Steve Jobs" of China was one of the country's richest people, but was dropped from Forbes' list of China's richest in November 2017.

"Faraday Future should serve as a cautionary tale for electric vehicle startups who have got in on the electric and autonomous vehicle hype and now have to live up to reality," warned Edison Investment Research analyst Richard Windsor in December.