Spending growth was at an eight-month high in the final month of 2017, as squeezed consumers indulged in some Christmas cheer.

In December, consumer spending growth hit four per cent, outpacing both inflation and the fourth quarter average of 3.2 per cent growth.

Online spending recorded double-digit growth of 14.1 per cent as many consumers sought out Christmas deals online.

There was growth in both essential and discretionary spending, which rose by 3.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively. And, as food prices continued to rise, spending in supermarkets was up by 3.5 per cent.

Paul Lockstone, managing director at Barclaycard, said: "Following months of consumers 'feeling the squeeze' of inflation, spending in December was comparatively robust, boosting an otherwise muted quarter.

"It's reassuring to see that we continue to prioritise the festive period as a time to spend on celebrations with friends and family, although many of us took advantage of the sales to do this, indicating we are now a nation of value-seekers."