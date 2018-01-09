Drivers of these cars have been declared the rudest on Britain's roads

Rebecca Smith

BMW and Range Rover drivers have won the dubious award of being declared the most inconsiderate car owners, according to a new survey of British motorists.

By contrast, Mini drivers were deemed the friendliest, closely followed by Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus car owners according to the 2,000 motorists in a poll by TV channel Dave.

As for areas, London has been voted the region with the rudest road users, while Wales was voted home to the most considerate drivers, followed by Yorkshire and Scotland.

10 rudest and most inconsiderate car owners 10 friendliest and considerate car owners 1. BMW M3 - 56 per cent 1. Mini - 35 per cent 2. Range Rover - 48 per cent 2. Ford Fiesta - 32 per cent 3. Audi TT - 43 per cent 3. Ford Focus - 32 per cent 4. Mercedes-Benz C-class - 37 per cent 4. Toyota Yaris - 30 per cent 5. Ford Transit Van - 36 per cent 5. Fiat 500 - 28 per cent 6. Porsche 911 - 31 per cent 6. VW Polo - 27 per cent 7. VW Golf - 20 per cent 7. Renault Clio - 25 per cent 8. Vauxhall Corsa - 18 per cent 8. Nissan Micra - 25 per cent 9. Nissan Qashqai - 15 per cent 9. Peugeot 208 - 23 per cent 10. Vauxhall Astra - 15 per cent 10. Citroen C3 - 23 per cent

The survey also found the nation is rather fond of its cars, with 61 per cent of the motorists surveyed saying they believed their car had a personality, and over half saying they had named them too.

Popular car names included Herbie, Beast, Baby, Betty, Daisy and Turbo.

Fresh figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders last week reported that new car sales dropped last year, pointing to the decline in diesel, as well as dropping business and consumer confidence.

Overall, there were over 2.5m cars registered in 2017, a 5.7 per cent drop on 2016, though still the third highest level in a decade.

The alternatively fuelled market rose by 34.8 per cent, with a record number of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars registered and a market share of 4.7 per cent for the first time.

