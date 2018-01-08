Catherine Neilan

Nigel Farage has revealed the three questions he will put to the EU's chief negotiator when they meet in Brussels later today, claiming to represent the 17.4m who voted to leave the bloc.

The former Ukip leader crowdsourced the questions from his Twitter followers, garnering thousands of responses under the hashtag #AskBarnier.

It is clear that the government have not yet discussed border controls with Mr Barnier. Deeply worrying for Brexiteers. pic.twitter.com/rpz3i2G4X2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 8, 2018

The three that made the final cut are:

1) Does Michel Barnier understand why Britain voted for Brexit?

2) What happens to the EU’s economy if there’s no trade deal with Britain?

3) How does Michel Barnier view mass immigration into the EU coming across the Mediterranean and elsewhere?

Still time to give me your questions for Michel Barnier. Use #AskBarnier and reply below. I’ll select 3 on @LBC tomorrow from 10am. https://t.co/aNSJDfhbxF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 6, 2018

In a video posted on Twitter, the MEP said: ""A procession of people have been to see Monsieur Barnier the EU chief negotiator: Jeremy Corbyn and then of course the Remoaners - Lord Adonis, Ken Clarke and of course Sir Nick Clegg... and I thought: 'Who is in there representing the views of the 17.4 million? Nobody'."