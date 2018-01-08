Monday 8 January 2018 11:42am

Nigel v Michel: The three questions Farage will ask the EU's chief negotiator Barnier today

 
Catherine Neilan
Nigel Farage has revealed the three questions he will put to the EU's chief negotiator when they meet in Brussels later today, claiming to represent the 17.4m who voted to leave the bloc.

The former Ukip leader crowdsourced the questions from his Twitter followers, garnering thousands of responses under the hashtag #AskBarnier.

The three that made the final cut are:

1) Does Michel Barnier understand why Britain voted for Brexit?

2) What happens to the EU’s economy if there’s no trade deal with Britain?

3) How does Michel Barnier view mass immigration into the EU coming across the Mediterranean and elsewhere?

In a video posted on Twitter, the MEP said: ""A procession of people have been to see Monsieur Barnier the EU chief negotiator: Jeremy Corbyn and then of course the Remoaners - Lord Adonis, Ken Clarke and of course Sir Nick Clegg... and I thought: 'Who is in there representing the views of the 17.4 million? Nobody'."

