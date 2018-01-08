Helen Cahill

Lidl is creating 1,000 jobs with the opening of a giant new fulfilment centre.

The warehouse will be Lidl's largest in the UK, occupying a 58 acre site off the M1 near Luton.

Lidl does not yet have full planning consent for the site and has not set a date for when it will open. Given the size of the project, and the complexity of the planning system, Lidl is not certain how long the construction process will take.

The German discounter has three other fulfilment centres in the London area, in Belvedere, Northfleet and Enfield. The competition for warehouse space in the South East has intensified in recent years with the rise of online shopping, and property experts have tipped industrial assets to be some of the top-performing for the sector in 2018.

In the next two months, Lidl also plans to open five new stores in the capital, in Shepherds Bush, Walthamstow Central, South Ruislip, Hornchurch and Rosehill.

Ingo Fischer, Lidl UK board director for expansion and development, said: “As more London households choose to shop at Lidl we are committed to the continued investment in our operations and infrastructure to support our growth.

“With five new stores opening in the next two months alone, and further store expansion and development plans in place for the Greater London area across the new financial year and beyond, this new warehouse is vital in supporting our ambitious expansion plans in and around the M25.”