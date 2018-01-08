Catherine Neilan

Update: Immigration minister Brandon Lewis looks set to be confirmed as Conservative party chairman - despite a Tweet from CCHQ suggesting the job had gone to transport secretary Chris Grayling.

CCHQ tweeted - and then deleted - congratulations on the appointment. Minutes later Lewis was seen arriving at 10 Downing Street.

Theresa May is making a major shake-up of her Cabinet team today, with around a quarter of the top jobs thought to be changing hands.

City AM understands the first role to be announced will be the party chairmanship, currently held by Patrick McLouglin.

Shortly before today's reshuffle began, Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire revealed he was resigning, citing ill-health, opening up another role for May to fill. Brokenshire, who has been in the role since July 2016, is thought to be scheduled for a lung operation soon.

The announcements are expected to begin imminently and be drip fed throughout the day as the Prime Minister carves up her top team.

Those thought to be in line for a promotion include health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is the longest-serving member of the cabinet, and justice secretary David Liddington.

Steve Baker and Dominic Raab are expected to be given a boost, with Baker rumoured to be positioned as a new secretary for no deal.

Others such as James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat could fare well, although they may have to wait until junior minister appointments are revealed, which is expected tomorrow.

The new year reshuffle has been partly prompted by the forced resignation last year of May's long-time ally Damian Green, but is also an opportunity for the Prime Minister to oust people who have been disloyal or broken with her vision for government.

Those expected to be sacked include education minister Justine Greening and May's leadership rival, Andrea Leadsom, who is leader of the house

More to follow...