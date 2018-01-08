Rebecca Smith

London City Airport has announced flat passenger numbers for 2017 after a record-breaking 2016, though it still topped 4.5m visitors for the year.

The airport brought in 4,511,107 passengers, a slight decline on the 4,536,059 recorded for the year before.

A spokesperson for the airport said the dip was due to "a variety of factors", but cited "strategic decisions by some of our airline partners" as leading to slower growth than experienced in recent years, "reflecting the more challenging economic environment".

CityJet trimmed the size of its operation, while other airlines cut some routes. It currently offers flights to 44 destinations, with that expected to rise for the start of the summer schedule.

The airport did though, add that it expects growth to resume this year.

Amsterdam marked the top route by passenger numbers for the airport in 2017, followed by Edinburgh, Dublin, Zurich and Milan Linate.

The London airport is looking to expand, with a development programme due for completion in 2021. The project was originally expected to cost £400m, but that is now set to come in at £480m, with the airport changing the plans since receiving planning permission from government.

The privately-funded £480m investment includes plans for seven new aircraft stands, a parallel taxiway to maximise runway capacity, and a terminal extension to make room for more passengers.

Another two million passengers a year will be able to use the airport by 2025, adding 30,000 more flights per year.

Robert Sinclair, the chief executive of London City Airport, said:

We are very confident about the long-term prospects for growth at London City Airport. This is reflected by our decision late last year to commence the £480m development programme. This programme will transform the airport over the next four years, adding much needed capacity at peak, substantially enhancing the overall facilities and providing much more choice and flexibility for passengers, at a time when the London airport system is already highly congested.

