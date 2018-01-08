The Streisand Effect Strikes Again

Paul Blanchard

MANY YEARS AGO, an obscure website tried to document coastal erosion in California. It wasn’t something that many people outside of that area of study were interested in––no disrespect intended. But in carrying out their photo project, the researchers and the website managed to include an unclear image of a patch of land in Malibu belonging to Barbra Streisand.

This needn’t have had much of an impact. And to begin with, it didn’t. Only six people or thereabouts downloaded the photo––until Barbra Streisand herself, and her lawyers, got involved. As a result of her attempts to suppress the image, she inadvertently drew attention to it. More than 400,000 people visited the website the following month.

Here lies the lesson: when it comes to PR, think twice before you go in all guns blazing. You might cause more harm than good. When taxi drivers came out in their thousands in London, Paris, Madrid and Berlin in 2014 to protest against Uber, they accidentally called attention to their biggest rival and thousands of people downloaded the app. The same year, North Korea’s attempts to prevent the release of ‘The Interview’ by leaking Sony corporate emails publicised the film to such a level that it became one of the most downloaded films ever––despite being received only lukewarmly by critics. And what about Beyonce? When her publicist ‘respectfully asked’ BuzzFeed to remove unflattering photos of the singer taken during the Super Bowl half-time show, BuzzFeed promptly wrote another article entitled ‘The Unflattering Photos Beyonce’s Publicist Doesn’t Want You To See’, giving birth to a meme, a remix and hundreds of Photoshopped images.

President Donald Trump would have done well to remember these events when he threatened to sue Steve Bannon, Michael Wolff and a publisher over a forthcoming book on the Trump administration. A statement the President made on Twitter read, ‘Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.’ His lawyers sent Bannon a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of libel, slander, breach of confidentiality and breach of non-disparagement agreements. Lawyers also contacted Wolff and his publisher, demanding they stop ‘publishing, releasing or disseminating’ the book.

As Politico pointed out, if Steve Bannon has violated a non-disparagement agreement, then at least some of what he has said about President Trump in the book must be true. But everyone agrees that the President’s reaction alone has drawn plenty of attention to the book. And if a lawsuit does go forward, defence lawyers will be able to go through a lot of information that it’s probably fair to say he won’t want to be made public.

Incidentally, Barbra Streisand has been vocal in her dislike of President. If the Streisand Effect ever becomes known as the Trump Effect, maybe she’ll have reason to dislike him a little less.