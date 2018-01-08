Rebecca Smith

Having come in for criticism over its changes to catering, including the switch to buy-on-board catering for short-haul economy passengers, British Airways has announced a raft of changes to win over passengers.

Today, the airline revealed what it billed as a multi-million pound investment in its long-haul economy cabin catering, including a four-course meal and second meal, "or substantial snack depending on the length of the flight".

A second meal for some long-haul flights had previously been ditched, before BA then announced in November that catering would be upgraded as part of a £4.5bn investment drive so everyone has "better snacks" and on longer flights, "everyone has a full second meal".

Read more: British Airways boss says the carrier will always be "a premium airline"

Other options soon available to customers include pretzels with their welcome drink, regional meal options, Magnum ice creams and a Graze movie snack box on longer flights.

Its long-haul destinations include Bangkok, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Singapore and Tokyo.

Previously, customers were offered a snack, a three-course meal or light meal, depending on the time and length of their flight.

The first flight to feature the new catering will be 17 January, on an 8.25am flight from Heathrow to New York JFK.

Menus will change every six months.

Carolina Martinoli, BA's director of brand and customer experience, said: "Our customers tell us that when they’re taking a long-haul flight, great food and beverages make a real difference to them. It’s a huge driver of customer satisfaction so we want to make sure we deliver a great experience."

BA's catering revamp Customers are given pretzels and a drink on arrival

They are then served a four-course meal with starter, main, dessert, cheese and biscuits, with a bread roll and bottle of water

On shorter daylight long-haul flights to the likes of New York and Dubai, customers will get a sandwich with a chocolate or NutriGrain bar

Those on longer daylight flights to the likes of Cape Town and Hong Kong will receive a hot meal, brownie, and Graze movie snack box

Hot English breakfast will be served on longer flights operating overnight

Passengers on daylight flights from London will be offered Magnum ice creams, while those on night flights will be offered a tuck box with crisps and chocolates

Read more: Willie Walsh calls for a detailed breakdown of Heathrow expansion costs