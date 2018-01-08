Caitlin Morrison

Tube services are severely disrupted this morning due to a person on the track at a City station.

There are severe delays on the District line due to a person on the track at Mansion House.

❗Service has resumed with severe delays on the entire line due to a person on the track earlier. Tickets valid on local buses and C2C, please allow extra time for your journey. https://t.co/xa07SsoAkw — District line (@districtline) January 8, 2018

The Hammersmith & City line is also affected.

⚠Minor delays on the entire line following a person on the track. Please allow extra time for your journey.



— Hammersmith & City line (@hamandcityline) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile, there is no service on the entire Circle line because of the incident.

❗No service on the entire line due to a person on the track at Mansion House station. Tickets valid on local buses.



— Circle line (@circleline) January 8, 2018

Mansion House station is closed and emergency services are in attendance at the scene. There are traffic restrictions in place.

Transport for London requested that commuters use an alternative route where possible, and said tickets are valid on local buses and C2C services.

The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. The number is free to call.