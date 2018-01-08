Monday 8 January 2018 8:52am

District line severely disrupted due to a person on the track at Mansion House

 
Caitlin Morrison
Tube services are severely disrupted this morning due to a person on the track at a City station.

There are severe delays on the District line due to a person on the track at Mansion House.

The Hammersmith & City line is also affected.

Meanwhile, there is no service on the entire Circle line because of the incident.

Mansion House station is closed and emergency services are in attendance at the scene. There are traffic restrictions in place.

Transport for London requested that commuters use an alternative route where possible, and said tickets are valid on local buses and C2C services.

The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. The number is free to call.

