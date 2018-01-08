Oliver Gill

Carillion shares leapt over 12 per cent in early trades this morning as hopes were raised banking support can be secured at a critical meeting on Wednesday.

The firm said late on Saturday it would deliver a business plan to lenders this week.

Carillion is hoping to plug a mammoth funding gap and believes the meeting will provide a springboard to turnaround its fortunes.

But the volatile stock – still heavily shorted by investors betting it will fall further – quick fell back and were 2.5 per cent higher by 9.30am

More than 90 per cent of the firm's stock market valuation was wiped out last year after a string of profit warnings and more than £1bn of contract write-downs.

The company convinced lenders led by Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC to extend Carillion £140m of emergency fund in September and in November announced it would defer the testing of its banking covenants.

But £40m of the new money must be paid back in April, with the remainder due by the end of the year.

In wake of troubles, first announced in July, Carillion pinned its hopes on reducing a £1bn debt pile by raising £300m from selling non-core assets. The majority of this cash was expected to come from the sale of Canadian subsidiaries, which the firm has been unable to sell so far.

Last week the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a probe into Carillion over its stock market communication in the months prior to a shock announcement in July.

The investigation followed a report by City A.M. exposing the depth of the problems at the company and how hedge funds were seemingly aware of them well in advance of last summer.

