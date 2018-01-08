Rebecca Smith

The first in three days of strike action this week across five train companies kicked off today in separate disputes over the role of the guard and rail safety, according to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The RMT has told members on South Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Northern, Merseyrail and Southern to strike for 24 hours today, with the first four train operators also facing further walkouts on Wednesday and Friday.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT members remain solid and united in each of the separate disputes across the country over rail safety this morning as we continue to fight to put public safety, security and access before the profits of the train operating companies."

All of the affected train firms said they will be running services during the walkouts, with Greater Anglia pledging to deliver a normal service. Over half of its services do not have conductors, and for the remaining 40 per cent, it has trained extra staff "to safely cover for conductors who choose to take part in the strike action".

Southern said it will run a normal service on most routes, but has told passengers to check ahead for last-minute alterations.

South Western Railway plans to run around 70 per cent of its normal service. SWR's Isle of Wight Island Line will operate hourly on Monday and Friday, with replacement bus services on Wednesday.

Merseyrail is running a reduced service on its lines mostly between 7am and 7pm, though there will be a break during the middle of the day.

Northern told passengers it will keep them "on the move" during walkouts, and run around 1,350 trains on strike days this week, which is around 60 per cent of its normal service.

Talks to avert walkouts on SWR and Northern broke down without resolution last week.

The union said it had written to the transport secretary for summit talks with an independent chair to secure a resolution to the long-running rows.

The Department for Transport said the strikes were not about safety and "nobody is losing their job" due to driver-controlled operation trains.

