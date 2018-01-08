Oliver Gill

Mothercare kicked off a big week for retailers with a dismal update as Christmas sales slid both in-store and online.

And with net debt rising to £50m, Mothercare said annual profits may be as little as £1m.

UK sales fell by 7.2 per cent at the high street darling, while international sales slipped by three per cent. Online, which represents almost half of Mothercare's sales, fell by 6.9 per cent.

Mothercare boss Mark Newton-Jones warned there would be no let-up in the "softening" of the UK market.

"We are not anticipating any improvement in the short-term market conditions for the UK," he said. "On this basis, the adjusted group profit for the year is likely to be in the range of £1m-5m."

At home, where Mothercare has cut almost a tenth of its shop floor space in the last quarter, Newton-Jones said Mothercare had taken the "conscious decision" not to discount on the run-up to Christmas, instead of reducing prices in the firm's end of season sale.

"We have subsequently seen good progress with strong sell-through rates on autumn winter clearance lines albeit these carry lower margins and will lead to a further reduction in full-year margin as a result," he said.

Forecast net debt was at a level where "we have sufficient liquidity and covenant headroom within our existing facilities".

