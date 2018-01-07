Ross McLean

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace pulled no punches in his assessment of England’s failings as the tourists moved to within touching distance of a 4-0 series defeat after another day of Australia domination in Sydney.

England closed day four on 93-4, still 210 runs shy of making the hosts bat again, after being ground into the dirt by Australia who advanced their overnight first innings score from 479-4 to 649-7 declared.

Farbrace cited mental frailties within England’s ranks and suggested that if they had any chance of challenging for the urn on their next tour to Australia, in 2021-22, then planning had to start immediately.

“A series like this does expose issues in your team and we have a choice,” said Farbrace. “You either churn out some positive stuff or be honest and say that there are certain areas that are not good enough.

“Everybody needs to look very closely and ask if we have got the right people in the right places.”

After leg-spinner Mason Crane returned figures of 1-193, the most expensive by an England bowler on Test debut, The tourists were reduced to 15-2 and then 68-4 before an unbeaten 42 from Joe Root stemmed the flow of wickets until the close.