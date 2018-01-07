KPMG resigns from role in Grenfell Tower inquiry after backlash

Alys Key

KPMG has resigned from its role in the Grenfell Tower inquiry after it faced accusations of having conflicts of interest.

A spokesperson for the Big Four auditor said this evening that while the company was not aware of any conflicts of interest around the case, "we recognise that strength of opinion about our role risks undermining confidence in the inquiry".

Some MPs and campaigners criticised the choice of company after it emerged it had previously earned millions of pounds in fees from three of the main bodies under scrutiny: the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, refurbishment firm Rydon and manufacturer Celotex.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable, who had criticised the initial appointment, told City A.M. that the resignation was the "right and proper" course of action, but that there is still a "systemic" problem to be addressed.

"It does raise this wider question of how we ensure there are no conflicts of interest among the big auditors," he said. "It may be that radical action will have to be taken by the competition authorities to break up the bigger companies."

KPMG's representative added: "We share the view that nothing should distract from the important work it is undertaking to better understand the causes of the tragedy at Grenfell tower."

The firm was initially appointed on a fast-track basis, with no other bidders considered for the £200,000 contract. KPMG said today it would waive its fees for any work already undertaken.

A statement released this evening on behalf of the Grenfell Tower inquiry said the company had been appointed to ensure "rapid progress" in the setup of the inquiry.

But it added: "Following concerns expressed by some core participants, the inquiry team has discussed the contract with KPMG which has agreed that its work should now cease. The support and confidence of all core participants is integral to the work of the inquiry."