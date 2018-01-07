Ross McLean

Saracens boss Mark McCall revelled in the return of England No8 Billy Vunipola after his side made it three Premiership wins on the spin with a 38-15 victory at Wasps.

Three first-half touchdowns from Chris Wyles, Alex Goode and Schalk Burger had Sarries cruising until two quickfire yellow cards for Burger and Owen Farrell prompted a Wasps revival.

But Goode dotted down for a second time and Ben Spencer also crossed the line to ensure a bonus-point Sarries win.

It was the return of Vunipola, however, who had been out since September following knee surgery, which left McCall purring, while Maro Itoje also made his comeback after breaking his jaw in December.

“Having Billy Vunipola back makes a difference to any team,” said McCall. “It’s extraordinary in some respects to play as well as he did given that he hasn’t played for four months.”

Saracens’ triumph, coupled with Exeter’s 28-20 loss at Newcastle, cut the Chiefs’ lead at the league summit to five points.