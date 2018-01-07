More questions raised over Libor trader trials as families write to MPs

Alys Key

The families of three former traders convicted of manipulating the Libor benchmark have written to MPs in an attempt to clear their relatives' names.

It follows criticism of the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) use of an expert witness who apparently lacked in-depth knowledge of the market.

Alex Pabon appealed against his sentence in November last year on the basis that the witness, Saul Haydon Rowe, had been found to be texting friends during the trial to ask basic questions about trading.

Pabon's family has now written a letter to the parliamentary Justice Committee along with relatives of Jay Merchant Tom Hayes.

They claim that the choice of expert witness was "not an isolated incident", according to reporters at The Sunday Telegraph, who have seen the letter.

The families also criticised the SFO’s use of a psychologist and psychiatrist in Hayes's trial who they believed did not have specialist knowledge of the autism spectrum, when he had recently been diagnosed with aspergers.

They added that noted autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen has now diagnosed Hayes's condition as severe.

The outcome of Pabon's appeal could raise further doubts over Merchant and Hayes's convictions, given that Rowe gave evidence at the trials of all three men.

The Justice Committee could not be reached for comment.