Jasper Jolly

British firms have found reasons for new year cheer as confidence in business prospects and the wider economy improve ahead of critical trade talks with Brussels.

A string of surveys published this morning point towards expanding order books and some measures of optimism reaching peaks not seen since the EU referendum.

The outlook for the year ahead among UK companies rebounded in December, according to accountants BDO. Its optimism index, which shows firms’ order book expectations in the coming six months, increased to 102.15 points, after a dip in November, well above the long-term average 100 mark.

Meanwhile firms’ recruitment intentions remain just short of record highs in spite of slowing output, BDO said.

The recent uptick in business confidence comes at a timely moment for Theresa May, with the Prime Minister using momentum from last month’s last-gasp deal to reach the second phase of Brexit talks to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle.

Peter Hemington, a partner at BDO, said: “UK businesses collectively breathed a sigh of relief when progress towards Brexit was announced at the end of the 2017. Business leaders are now more confident about the year ahead and are bolstering their recruitment efforts as a result.”

Business confidence in London has risen to its highest level since the EU referendum in June 2016, according to an index to be published today by Lloyds Bank.

Lloyds’ measure – based on firms’ sales, orders and profits expectations from across the economy – has increased from just four per cent in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote to reach 25 per cent in the latest report.

The rise in confidence has in turn buoyed investment intentions, with the net balance of firms looking to up their spending in the next six months rising by six points to 16 per cent.

Mark Burton, regional managing director at Lloyds Bank, said firms in the capital are “upbeat” and “prioritising investment”, but noted the urgent need for “clarity” on Brexit.

British firms’ optimism has been boosted by the manufacturing sector, with exporters in particular benefiting from strong global growth as well as some positive effects from the weaker pound.

Data to be published today by manufacturing body EEF and insurer AIG reveals the UK’s manufacturing executives are now the most optimistic about the global economic outlook since 2014, according to a survey of executives in the sector. Meanwhile, BDO’s index of manufacturing showed output climbing above the long-term average for the first time in four months.

However, firms’ outlooks continue to be dominated by concerns over how the outcome of the Brexit negotiations will affect their industries. The government has received repeated warnings from across the business community as well as the Bank of England that failure to agree a transitional deal in the first quarter would inflict a serious blow to British firms.

Brexit remains the top concern among the FTSE 350’s finance bosses, according to the latest survey of chief financial officers (CFOs) by accountants Deloitte, ahead of weak UK demand and productivity.

More than half of finance bosses say reining in costs is a “strong priority” over the coming year in the face of the uncertainty, although the survey also found the importance of expanding their business over the next 12 months has reached its highest level since 2009.

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, told City A.M. firms may be adjusting to a "new normal world of uncertainty", cutting costs as a hedge against political and economic risks, while still looking for opportunities.

"There's no complacency about the uncertainties but firms are not just shutting up shop," he said.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of the EEF, said investment decisions are “on a knife edge” as bosses await the path the government wants to take.

“It is essential that the government gets a transition deal as a matter of urgency and sets out with utmost clarity as to what kind of final deal it is looking for,” he said.

