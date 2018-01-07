Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Harry Kane can be as synonymous with Spurs as club legend Francesco Totti was for Roma after his side overcame a stubborn AFC Wimbledon to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

England marksman Kane ended last year as Europe’s most prolific goalscorer and opened his account for 2018 with a second-half double, which was added to by a long-range Jan Vertonghen effort.

Kane’s prowess in front of goal has seen him linked with Real Madrid, and while Pochettino highlighted the difficulty clubs have in keeping hold of their best players, the Argentinian also asserted he could see the 24-year-old being a one-club man.

“I think Harry is special, so special, because he loves Tottenham and he feels Tottenham,” said Pochettino.

“But we need to be careful and be clever how we manage him and then the player needs to choose to stay here, you cannot force everyone to stay here. Our job is to try and work together and try to achieve all that we want.

“I told him, he seems like Totti in Italy. Only a few players, special players, can spend all their career in one club and I think Harry is this type of player because he loves Tottenham.”

League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon came within a whisker of the opening goal as stand-in goalkeeper Michel Vorm tipped a first-half shot from Millwall loanee Jimmy Abdou onto his crossbar.

But it was Spurs who broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark as Kane bundled home Moussa Sissoko’s cross, before sweeping Kyle Walker-Peters’s pass beyond Dons stopper George Long moments later.

Tottenham’s victory march turned into a procession as Vertonghen’s 25-yard shot deflected off Dons skipper Barry Fuller and into the top corner.