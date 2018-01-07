Frank Dalleres

Nottingham Forest 4, Arsenal 2

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger defended his decision to field a second string after he suffered the ignominy of defeat in the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in his 22-season tenure.

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest dumped Wenger’s holders out through right-back Eric Lichaj’s first-half brace and second-half penalties converted by youngsters Ben Brereton and Kieran Dowell.

Arsenal, who featured nine changes with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Jack WIlshere not even in on the bench, responded with goals from Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck but were chasing the game for the bulk of a vintage cup tie.

“We had many players on the edge,” said the Gunners boss, who watched from the directors' box due to a touchline ban, when asked about his selection.

“We have to play again on Wednesday [against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup]. We played Sunday–Wednesday–Saturday. Many times we have got away with it; not today. Is it a selection problem? Maybe. Is it an individual performance problem? Maybe as well.

“We played against a Nottingham team that was very sharp, more dangerous than us, dominated us at the front and after that it became a difficult game. We were a bit unlucky as well but overall they were sharper then us, more incisive, more dominant in the challenges – we lost too many challenges in a game like that.”

Forest, led by caretaker Gary Brazil while the club search for a new manager, took the lead in the 20th minute when Lichaj met Dowell’s fierce in-swinging free-kick from the right flank with a thumping header into the roof of the net at the near post.

Three minutes later Arsenal drew level when defender Rob Holding headed Theo Walcott’s free-kick against the post and Mertesacker nonchalantly chested down and despatched a half-volley through a crowded goalmouth.

Gunners goalkeeper David Ospina was forced to save from centre-forward Brereton, 18, before Lichaj put the hosts in front again just before half-time, seizing upon Holding’s headed clearance on the edge of the penalty area and volleying into the top-left corner.

Forest appeared to put the tie out of reach in the 63rd minute when Holding tripped Matty Cash and Brereton confidently converted the penalty to Ospina’s left.

Welbeck threw Arsenal a lifeline 11 minutes from time when Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith spilled the ball at his feet and he slotted the loose ball between two defenders and into the empty net.

But any hope of a fightback was snuffed out when the hosts won a second penalty, referee Jon Moss ruling that Mathieu Debuchy had fouled former Gunners left-back Armand Traore, and Dowell scuffed high past Ospina despite slipping as he took the kick.

