Lucy White

Pay in the UK might not rise as the Bank of England is expecting, according to a new survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML).

In its latest Global Research monthly consumer confidence survey, of more than 5,000 respondents, BoAML found that the average expected pay rise for 2018 was just 1.9 per cent.

This is in contrast to the Bank of England’s own findings, which suggested that pay would increase by between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

BoAML’s results “challenge the Bank of England and consensus view that the labour market is ‘tight’ and that pay growth will accelerate in 2018”, said BoAML’s Rob Wood.

BoAML’s survey also revealed that consumers in the highest pay bracket, earning between £50,000 and £75,000 and plus-£75,000, expected the largest wage growth slowdown.

This “could be consistent with further expected minimum wage hikes”, Wood concluded.

The Bank of England last November cited expected wage growth as a key reason for raising interest rates, as high inflation has knocked real earnings growth back.

Meanwhile, figures from the Office for National Statistics last week showed UK productivity rising, as businesses have been keen to employ.

