Alys Key

Electric car racing series Formula E has won a record sponsorship deal, to be revealed this week.

Swiss technology company ABB will become the main sponsor of the championship, marking the biggest deal in the race’s history, Sky News reported today.

The first race of the year will take place in Morocco this weekend, but the announcement of ABB’s backing is to take place in London ahead of the event.

The rise of Formula E has coincided with increased uptake of electric vehicles across the globe. The landmark sponsorship, thought to be worth millions, is expected to further boost its status.

Big auto companies including Jaguar have created racing version of their electric car models to take part in the championship. Porsche and Mercedes are next on the list to join.

ABB's projects include electric-related technology such as a charging points for cars, power grids, and other electrificiation products.