Retailers fight for Christmas trading crown with raft of financial updates

Helen Cahill

Retailers are under the microscope this week as they battle for the Christmas trading crown.

A raft of updates from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer (M&S), and others, will give a sense of which firms came out on top over the most important trading period for the sector.

Tesco is expected to lead the pack on “Super Thursday”, when it is forecast to unveil a 2.5 per cent rise in like-for-like sales. Analysts at Jefferies said the UK’s biggest supermarket will benefit from soft comparables. The figures will be crucial for chief executive Dave Lewis, who will want to be on the front foot before investors vote on the £3.7bn Tesco-Booker merger in February.

Meanwhile, Morrisons, which releases figures on Tuesday, is tipped to prove its resilience with a 1.5 per cent rise in like-for-like sales, although sales growth has been slowing over the past year. Sainsbury’s, which publishes third-quarter results on Wednesday, is expected to unveil sales growth of around one per cent.

The non-food sector could prove to be a mixed bag. Analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada are expecting a healthy six per cent growth in like-for-like sales at SuperGroup, saying that targeted promotions before Christmas drove traffic both in stores and online.

It is also thought Ted Baker, which has proved dependable in a tough retail sector over the past two years, will produce a positive trading update on Wednesday. Growth in retail sales is expected to come in at around eight per cent for the Christmas period.

The market will be more apprehensive about the update from M&S, due on Thursday. Chief executive Steve Rowe will be seeking to prove he can turn around the retailer’s fortunes in the clothing department. Also, any more deterioration in food sales will be worrying for investors, given that M&S’ food has become a strength for the business. The profit warning from Debenhams last week has set a gloomy backdrop for legacy brands with large property portfolios.