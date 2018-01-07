Former BP chief Peter Sutherland dies at 71

Helen Cahill

City grandee Peter Sutherland, formerly a long-standing chairman of BP, has died aged 71.

Sutherland held a raft of high-profile roles, holding positions as director general of the World Trade Organisation, chairman as of Goldman Sachs' overseas division, and chairman of the London School of Economics.

Read more: BP has warned Trump's tax reforms will cost it $1.5bn

Most recently, he worked on the global migration crisis as the UN's special representative for international migration.

Sutherland was born in Dublin in 1946. After just over ten years at the bar, he was made Ireland’s attorney general aged 35.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a statement: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Peter Sutherland. He was a statesman in every sense of the word; an Irishman, a committed European and a proud internationalist. Throughout his life, he was a champion for individual and economic freedoms.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“His contribution internationally to business, politics, migration and human rights will not be forgotten,” Juncker said. “He was a giant of Irish, European and international public life.”