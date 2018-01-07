Frank Dalleres

Shrewsbury Town 0, West Ham United 0

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his team had dodged an FA Cup upset after they were taken to a replay by third-tier Shrewsbury Town.

The League One high-fliers had the better of the contest and West Ham’s former Shrews goalkeeper Joe Hart had to be alert to save Mat Sadler’s close-ranger shot and Alex Rodman’s powerful drive in the first half.

Midfielder Jon Nolan could have clinched a famous third-round win for the hosts but fired over late on, while the Hammers, playing their third match in six days, only managed four shots.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve taken the tie to a replay. Shrewsbury were better than us today so I’m pleased to still be in the FA Cup,” said Moyes.

“The biggest disappointment for me was that we didn’t show enough steel, because when you come to these places you have to show that you can battle and compete physically. I don’t think we did that at all. In the first half especially we didn’t compete at all.”

Hart, who had to borrow a cap from a spectator to deal with the glare, said: “We were terrible today and Shrewsbury were really good. I can’t blame fatigue. There was some terrible football played today and we lost a lot of battles.”

