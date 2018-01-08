Warren Evans looking to get into bed with new investment partner

Harry Banks

Warren Evans is looking for an investment partner to help expand the luxury bed manufacturer.

The firm's owner Warren Evans Adams has approached advisory firm Duff & Phelps to help him secure a sale. The bed firm reported pre-tax profits of £837,500 on sales of £27.3m last year.

Adams began making beds in 1978 aged 17 after borrowing £200 from his sister to start a handcrafted bed business from his workshop in Clerkenwell.

In a statement, Warren Evans said: “Our sales are exceptionally good and our market share is increasing rapidly due to substantial investment and innovative design over the last year. The investment has driven the continued growth in brand recognition, the quality of our products and outstanding value for money. This is not unusual – it was a decision that was taken to maintain our position as one of the UK’s top bed and mattress retailers.”

It added that there are "already a number of offers on the table from companies" who are keen to invest in the brand.

Warren Evans' search for investment comes as the furniture retail industry is struggling as higher inflation continues to put the squeeze on consumers wallets.

Major furniture outlets including Multiyork and Feather & Black went into administration in November last year, eventually being rescued by DFS and Swedish bedding firm Hilding Anders.

