Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover charity investing, strategy and client relationship management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Smith & Williamson

Smith & Williamson, the financial and professional services group, announces that Nick Murphy has been appointed head of charities for its investment management and banking division. Nick joined Smith & Williamson as a partner in the investment management team in 2012 and has successfully built up a client base of charity portfolios, as well as other client types. In his new role he will work closely with investment managers within the group to raise the firm’s profile as one of the UK’s leading charity investment managers. Investing in our charities business forms an important part of the group’s growth strategy and Nick’s expertise will help Smith & Williamson achieve its ambitions by ensuring close coordination between our designated charity investment managers in London and the regional offices along with our business development team.

M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi has appointed Raquel Chicourel as its new chief strategy officer, completing the new management line-up and marking the second key senior appointment by the agency’s CEO Giles Hedger since his arrival in July. Raquel joins from Saatchi & Saatchi where she headed up its strategy department, reporting into chairman and CSO Richard Huntington. Raquel, an award-winning strategist, will take up her new position in March. She will be responsible for thought leadership across the agency’s client base, as well as the evolution and application of ‘brutal simplicity of thought’ – the agency’s founding ethos. Prior to Saatchi Raquel honed her craft at BBH & AMV. She helped the agencies to win numerous Effectiveness, Cannes & D&AD awards, whilst co-ordinating both agencies’ IPA entries. More recently, she has won a further IPA Effectiveness award, a Cannes Lion and a YouTubeWorks Grand Prix for her work on Mattessons and has also secured numerous creative awards for her work on Homeaway.

TP Icap

Today Michel Planquart will join TP Icap as global head of client relationship management. He will report to Nicolas Breteau, TP Icap’s chief executive for global broking. Michel was previously regional head client executives, EMEA investor services for Citi. In that role, he was in charge of managing Citi’s most important client relationships across custody and fund services, prime finance and delta one, futures, clearing and collateral management. In his new role he will be proactively engaging with TP Icap’s largest clients to broaden and institutionalise relationships and identify where there is potential to serve TP Icap’s clients more comprehensively. He replaces Laurent Paulhac, who left at the end of last year.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.