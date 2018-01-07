Philip Hammond faces backlash over bid to charge VAT upfront on EU imports

Helen Cahill

The Treasury select committee has raised concerns about how VAT changes after Brexit will hit UK firms.

This week MPs will debate the Treasury's Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Bill, which seeks to iron out the customs issues posed by Brexit.

However, Philip Hammond faces a backlash over the bill after it emerged more than 130,000 companies will have to pay upfront VAT on imports from the EU.

Currently, no VAT is paid on goods imported from the EU until the products have been sold to customers, allowing companies to pay once they have recouped the cost.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the Treasury select committee, has said she will write to HM Revenue and Customs to ask what the new VAT rules mean for businesses.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable described Hammond's bill as "dangerous".

"It is questionable whether Brexiteer idealogues realise the implications of this bill," he said.

"Do the hard-liners understand the concept of rules of origin, the impact of a new customs checking system on suppliers or how badly British firms will be hit by having to pay VAT upfront on good imported from the EU? This is a dangerous bill."