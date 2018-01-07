New Look's troubles deepen as insurers reduce cover

Helen Cahill

Credit insurers have started cutting their cover on New Look as troubles deepen for the high street chain.

Insurers such as Euler Hermes have cut their cover on goods to New Look, while others have been reducing their cover. The move means suppliers struggling to find credit insurance will likely require upfront payment from the fashion chain, putting more strain on its capital.

It is thought that the scandal currently overshadowing Poundland owner Steinhoff has had a knock-on effect on New Look.

Poundland's biggest shareholder, Christo Wiese, controls New Look through his investment firm Brait. Credit insurers have also been abandoning Steinhoff after the firm admitted to accounting irregularities, and said it would have to restate its accounts from 2015 and 2016.

In December, Moody's said it was "uncertain" New Look could recover its falling profitability.

The ratings giant predicted that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at New Look will slump to £50m this year, down from £155m in the prior year. The retail chain could struggle to service its £1.1bn debt, Moody's said.

New Look declined to comment.